Freeman (rib) said Tuesday that there's a "75 percent chance" he will be ready to play Wednesday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Freeman was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup after feeling discomfort in his left ribcage during batting practice. The first baseman noted that the soreness is in the same spot where he tore rib cartilage during the postseason last year, although he added that the current issue is less severe. While Freeman seems fairly optimistic about his chances of suiting up Wednesday, it would not be a surprise if the Dodgers exercised caution and elected to hold him out until next week's domestic opener.