Freeman started at first base in Sunday's Cactus League win over the White Sox and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

Freeman entered camp behind other Dodgers position players after undergoing an ankle procedure in early December, and he didn't begin running until Feb 20. The veteran first baseman made his spring debut Feb. 26, though he was relegated to DH duties in his first two Cactus League games. However, Freeman was able to play the field Sunday and didn't seem to be bothered by the ankle -- in fact, he recorded the first out of the contest on a groundball that he fielded cleanly before jogging to the bag. His bat has also looked great so far this spring, as Freeman has gone 3-for-8 with a pair of home runs through three games.