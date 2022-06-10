Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.
Freeman drove in two with a double in the fifth inning, and he followed that up with an RBI single in the following frame. He now has three multi-hit performances in his last five starts, though he had just one extra-base hit and one run scored in that span entering Thursday's game. Freeman owns a .290/.371/.446 line across 256 plate appearances on the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Swipes bag Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Ends homer drought•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Continues barrage of doubles•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Swipes third bag•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Doubles thrice, drives in three•
-
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Laces three doubles Saturday•