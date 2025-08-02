Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 5-0 win over the Rays.

Freeman launched his 12th homer of the season, and he's now logged at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games. Although he underwent a dramatic cooldown at the dish in June and the first part of July following a sizzling start to the year, Freeman is finally getting back on track of late. Over his last 15 games (64 plate appearances), the All-Star first baseman is slashing .321/.406/.518 with two long balls, five doubles and 12 RBI.