Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 2-1 win in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers.

Freeman got the Dodgers on the scoreboard by hitting a roof scraper of a solo home run during the top of the sixth inning off Chad Patrick. Freeman nearly hit his second long ball of the game in the top of the eighth, doubling off the wall in right field before ultimately being stranded. Freeman looked strong in plate appearances against righties Patrick and Trevor Megill on Monday and will draw another matchup against a right hander in Game 2 on Tuesday with Freddy Peralta scheduled to toe the rubber for Milwaukee.