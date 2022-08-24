Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Brewers.

Freeman produced runs with each of his three hits. He had RBI singles in the first and fourth innings before adding a two-run double in the eighth to cap off the scoring. Across his last 15 games, the first baseman is hitting .339 (20-for-59) with a home run, five doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. He's up to a stellar .324/.399/.520 slash line, 16 homers, 78 RBI, 85 runs scored, 10 steals and 41 doubles through 122 contests this year.