Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Braves.
Freeman's first home run as a member of the Dodgers came in dramatic fashion, as he hit the solo blast in his first at-bat against the organization with whom he spent the first 15 years of his professional career. The superstar first baseman is off to a hot start with his new club, slashing .310/.333/.452 with eight runs, three doubles, a homer and five RBI over 47 plate appearances.
