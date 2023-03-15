Freeman (hamstring) won't play Wednesday for Team Canada in its World Baseball Classic matchup versus Team Mexico, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Canada manager Ernie Whitt also added that Freeman is "out of this tournament for now" because of the hamstring tightness which forced him from Tuesday's game against Colombia. Freeman has since returned to the Dodgers and is being evaluated by the training staff, but Whitt seemed to leave open the possibility that the first baseman could return to the lineup for Team Canada if it advances in the tournament, but that seems unlikely.
