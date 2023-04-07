Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run in Thursday's 5-2 victory versus Arizona.
Freeman has reached base in all but one of the Dodgers' seven games this season, but prior to Thursday he had notched just one extra-base hit. The star first baseman changed that trajectory against Arizona, hitting a double in the third inning and a solo homer in the seventh. Freeman surprisingly has just one RBI on the campaign despite a standout .385/.500/.577 slash line.
