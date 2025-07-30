Freeman went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in a 5-4 win against the Reds on Tuesday.

Freeman singled three times in the victory, and his clutch seventh-inning knock tied the score 4-4. It was the All-Star first baseman's first three-hit performance since June 28. Freeman ended the first half of the campaign in a 5-for-33 stretch at the plate, but he's bounced back a bit since the All-Star break, batting .293 over 11 contests. However, Freeman is stuck on 10 long balls for the season and hasn't gone deep since that June 28 three-hit game against Kansas City.