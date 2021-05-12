Cleavinger (1-3) earned the win over Seattle on Tuesday, pitching a perfect inning in relief and registering two strikeouts.

Cleavinger has taken a few tough losses this season -- twice he has given up the winning run in extra innings after starting his frame with a runner at second base -- so it was fitting that the Dodgers mounted a comeback that resulted in his first win Tuesday. The southpaw certainly did his part to earn the victory, striking out a pair in the eighth inning while keeping the team within a run. Cleavinger has a 5.06 ERA across 5.1 innings but has managed a solid 9:3 K:BB.