Cleavinger exited Wednesday's win over the Reds in the ninth inning after being hit on the triceps by a line drive off the bat of Tyler Stephenson, and the team expects to know more about his status Thursday, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News.

The incident took place with two outs in the ninth inning. Cleavinger was able to field the ball and throw to first base for what was initially called an out, but upon replay review the call was overturned. The left-hander was subsequently removed from the game in favor of Dennis Santana, who closed out the win. It's not yet clear whether Cleavinger is expected to miss any time, and manager Dave Roberts sounded hopeful after the contest that the reliever avoided serious injury. "We're still kind of seeing how he feels. It was on the tricep. That's a good thing, relative to potentially being the elbow. We'll know more tomorrow."