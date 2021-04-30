Cleavinger won't miss any time after taking a liner to the triceps against the Reds on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Cleavinger was removed from his outing with two outs in the ninth inning Wednesday after a liner struck him in the triceps area, but he didn't suffer a significant injury and won't need to miss any time. The southpaw warmed in the bullpen late in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee, though he didn't get into the game.