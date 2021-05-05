Cleavinger (0-1) only lasted one-third of an inning in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He allowed the game-winning run (unearned) and also gave up one hit.

Cleavinger was the latest victim of the extra-inning rule that allows the hitting team to begin the inning with a runner at second, as Kris Bryant moved to third following a groundout from Anthony Rizzo and later scored on an RBI single from David Bote -- on normal conditions, that would have been a runner on first with one out. Cleavinger has only made four appearances this season but has already allowed two runs (one earned) while posting a 4:2 K:BB across 3.1 innings of work.