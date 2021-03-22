Cleavinger pitched two-thirds of an inning against San Francisco in a Cactus League contest Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out one.

This was easily the worst outing of the spring for Cleavinger, who entered the contest having given up only one earned run across six frames. Despite the rough appearance, he has still impressed with a 12:3 K:BB and figures to have a role in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen.