Cleavinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left forearm inflammation, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The 27-year-old last pitched Saturday against the Marlins and covered two-thirds of an inning without allowing a run. It's unclear how long Cleavinger is expected to be sidelined.
