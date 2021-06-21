Cleavinger (2-3) earned the win over Arizona on Sunday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and allowing one hit while striking out one.
Starter Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) was effective but held to only 46 pitches over 3.2 innings in the outing, giving Cleavinger the opportunity to scoop up the win after entering with the Dodgers ahead 7-1. He threw 13 of 18 pitches for strikes and held the Diamondbacks to a harmless single. Cleavinger has pitched primarily in low-leverage situation this season, but he has been effective, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across 8.1 frames.
