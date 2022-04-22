Cleavinger was recalled by the Dodgers on Friday.
Cleavinger was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, but he'll rejoin the major-league bullpen after Blake Treinen (shoulder) was placed on the injured list. Cleavinger allowed a run in two-thirds of an inning during his season debut with the Dodgers last week.
