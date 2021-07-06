Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
The southpaw was sent down Monday despite holding a tidy 2.03 ERA across 13.1 big-league innings this season. With Victor Gonzalez (foot) placed on the injured list Tuesday, Cleavinger is set to rejoin the club after just the one day back in the minors.
