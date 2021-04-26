Cleavinger was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site Monday.
Cleavinger was handed the loss in his first outing of the season Sunday against the Padres, surrendering one unearned run in the 11th inning. Los Angeles recalled Mitch White and activated Gavin Lux (wrist) and Dennis Santana (COVID-19) from the 10-day injured list in corresponding moves. DJ Peters was also optioned and David Price (hamstring) was placed on the IL.
