Cleavinger was sent from the Phillies to the Dodgers on Tuesday as part of a three-team trade which sent Jose Alvarado from the Rays to the Phillies, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Cleavinger made his big-league debut in 2020, allowing one run while recording two outs. Prior to that, he'd topped out at the Double-A level, where he posted a 3.66 ERA and a 36.4 percent strikeout rate in 51.2 innings of relief for Reading in 2019 but also walked 14.9 percent of opposing batters. Heading into his age-27 season, the lefty doesn't appear to have a particularly high ceiling unless the Dodgers can straighten out his control problems.