Cleavinger was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Cleavinger has two appearances for the Dodgers this season and has given up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 1.2 innings. He'll head back to the minors with Tommy Kahnle (elbow) being activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
