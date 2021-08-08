The Dodgers placed Cleavinger on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right oblique strain.
The severity of the injury isn't known, but Cleavinger won't be eligible to rejoin the Dodgers' active roster until Aug. 17. Cleavinger has been deployed mostly in low-leverage spots out of the Los Angeles bullpen this season, logging no holds or saves while posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP across 22 appearances.
