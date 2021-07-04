Cleavinger will start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
The left-hander will be the first pitcher for Los Angeles on Sunday as manager Dave Roberts employs a bullpen game in place of Trevor Bauer (administrative leave). Cleavinger hasn't pitched more than two frames in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to offer much length beyond that in the series finale at Washington.
