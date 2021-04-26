Cleavinger (0-1) pitched the 11th inning, allowing one run (zero earned) and a walk to take the loss to the Padres on Sunday.

Cleavinger only surrendered one walk in the 11th inning, though the Padres were successful in moving the leadoff runner on second to eventually score on a sacrifice fly. This was Cleavinger's first major league appearance this year and first with the Dodgers. He had a lot of pressure coming into extra innings in a Sunday night baseball showdown, but didn't allow any hits despite taking the loss.