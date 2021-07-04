Cleavinger allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one in one scoreless inning in Sunday's win over the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Dodgers utilized a bullpen game Sunday with Trevor Bauer on administrative leave. Cleavinger retired the first two batters he faced but gave up a double and a walk with two outs. He struck out Yadiel Hernandez to end the inning, but he settled for a no-decision following his lone inning. The southpaw was reinstated from the injured list June 17, and he's allowed one unearned run in 7.1 scoreless innings across seven appearances since his return. He should return to the bullpen going forward.