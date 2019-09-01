The 21-year-old prospect was officially promoted to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Lux is MLB.com's ninth-ranked overall prospect and will be called up the big league's ahead of a six-game homestand for the Dodgers. Lux has made 18 starts at second base this season while playing in Triple-A and that is where he figures to play the majority of the time as Max Muncy (wrist) continues to rehab from a fractured wrist.

