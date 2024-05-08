Lux went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Marlins.

Lux sent one out off of George Soriano in the third for his first home run since Aug. 15, 2022. Lux has been seeing the ball better as of late despite owning just a .191 batting average. He has eight hits, five RBI and five runs over his last eight games. It's been a long road back to the playing field for Lux and he seems to be gaining some traction at the plate. For the year, he's slashing .191/.258/.247 with seven RBI, 14 runs and an 8:22 BB:K in 97 plate appearances.