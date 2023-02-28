Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday that Lux has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee and is likely out for the season, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

"Gavin is obviously crushed," said Roberts. "It's a huge blow." The 25-year-old was going to get an opportunity to serve as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop in 2023 before his leg gave out as he was running the bases in a Cactus League game Monday afternoon against the Padres. He also has some damage to his right LCL and will require a full surgical repair, already scheduled for March 7 in Los Angeles. Miguel Rojas, acquired from the Marlins in January, currently looks like the best bet to fill the vacancy at short for the reigning NL West champs. Chris Taylor could also see some action there.