Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Earns MiLB Player of the Year award
Lux was named the Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America on Monday.
The prestigious award is the crowning achievement on a spectacular year in the minors in which Lux slugged .347/.421/.607 with 26 home runs, 76 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 113 games between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. His overall brilliance also earned Lux a September callup to the Dodgers, though he is hitting only .150 in 20 at-bats in the majors.
