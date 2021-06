Lux went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, walk, two runs and four RBI as Los Angeles dispatched Texas 12-2 Friday.

Lux three-run home run in the first capped a six-run inning and he later tacked on an RBI double in the third for his 13th multi-hit game of the season. All six of Lux's homers have come in the past month as his power has drastically improved since April.