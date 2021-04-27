Lux went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.

Lux made his return to the lineup Monday after he was activated from the 10-day injured list following a stint with a sore right wrist. The 23-year-old was able to get the Dodgers on the scoreboard in the fourth when he hit a sharp ground ball that found a hole on the right side and scored Chris Taylor from second. It was encouraging to see Lux make an immediate impact in his first game back from injury after he only managed one hit in his final 17 at-bats before taking a trip to the injured list.