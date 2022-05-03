site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Lux is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Lux started the past six games and will receive a day off after going 5-for-18 with one run during that stretch. Hanser Alberto will start at the keystone at bat ninth in his place.
