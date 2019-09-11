Lux is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Orioles.

He was supposed to sit Tuesday but was a late add after Justin Turner (ankle) was scratched. After getting added to the starting nine he proceeded to go 3-for-4 with his first big-league home run, and is now hitting .250/.333/.458 in his first 24 at-bats. Enrique Hernandez starts at the keystone with lefty John Means on the hill for Baltimore.

