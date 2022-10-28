Stone put up a 1.16 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 23.1 innings spanning six Triple-A starts to close out the 2022 campaign.

His full-season numbers are simply spectacular, as Stone put up a 1.48 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 12.4 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 across three levels of the minors. The fact that he was even better after his second promotion than he had been in Double-A inspires even more confidence in Stone, who flew under the radar despite putting up great numbers in 2021 -- probably because he's a bit of an older prospect. Stone turned 24 in mid-October and doesn't seem to have much left to prove in the minors, so he could very well find his way into the Dodgers' rotation at some point next season.

