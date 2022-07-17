Stone has a 1.53 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 78:19 K:BB across 53 innings (10 starts) since his promotion to Double-A Tulsa.

Those stats should have dynasty managers on high alert, as Stone -- a fifth-round pick in 2020 -- has been incredibly dominant in the minors this year and is looking like a potential mid-rotation starter in the big leagues. With three plus pitches (fastball, slider, changeup) to his credit, Stone has limited opposing hitters to just a single home run all season. He's also shown excellent control outside of his two most recent starts, in which he's issued nearly half of his Double-A walks. It's worth monitoring him out of the break to see whether his control returns to normal, but there's a lot to like here in general.