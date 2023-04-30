Stone will be called up by the Dodgers to start against the Phillies on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Stone will be flying to Los Angeles in preparation for that start against Philadelphia. The right-hander is considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, and while he's posted a 4.74 ERA over 24.2 innings thus far with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he's allowed just one run over his last two outings while registering a 15:4 K:BB ratio. Stone's stuff is good enough for him to find immediate success, but the Phillies will present a challenging first test for the 24-year-old's MLB debut.