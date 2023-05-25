Stone is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Rays at Tropicana Field.
In his return to the majors Monday in Atlanta, Stone took a no-decision in the Dodgers' 8-6 win after working four innings while allowing five earned runs on five hits and five walks. Despite his poor results in his first two big-league starts, Stone will get at least one more chance to prove he belongs in the rotation while the Dodgers are short on healthy starting options. Michael Grove (groin) looked sharp in his first rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend, and once he's activated from the 15-day injured list, he could be an option to take Stone's spot in the rotation if the rookie's struggles continue in Tampa.