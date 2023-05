Stone did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over two innings against the Rays. He struck out three.

It was a nightmare of an outing for Stone, who allowed seven runs on 10 hits over just two innings. Stone has allowed 16 earned runs over his first three MLB starts (10 innings), putting his ERA at 14.40 with a 3.00 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB. The Dodgers still view Stone as a long-term rotation piece, but he doesn't seem ready to face MLB lineups yet.