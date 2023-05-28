Stone didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Rays after striking out three and allowing seven runs on 10 hits over two innings.

After another nightmarish outing for the rookie, Stone is now sitting on a 14.40 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB through his first 10 innings in the big leagues. Even though injuries have tested the Dodgers' rotation depth early on this season, Stone may not be in store for a long-term stay with the big club in light of the poor command and control he's shown over his three starts. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, manager Dave Roberts was non-committal about Stone making his next turn through the rotation next weekend versus the Yankees. If Stone is sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City, rehabbing right-hander Michael Grove (groin) would likely be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to replace the rookie in the rotation.