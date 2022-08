The Dodgers acquired Tapia from the Rays on Monday in exchange for left-hander Garrett Cleavinger, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tapia, an 18-year-old righty-hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic, was part of the Rays' 2021 international signing class. He has yet to make his debut in affiliated ball and has spent the 2022 campaign in the Dominican Summer League, where he's slashed .329/.500/.452 through 26 games.