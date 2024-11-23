Gallegos signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Gallegos' performance took a nosedive in 2024, as he posted a 6.53 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 20.2 innings before the Cardinals waived him at the end of July. He finished up the regular season in the Twins' farm system and will now look to turn things around with the Dodgers, who've developed a reputation for reviving veteran pitchers' careers.
More News
-
Twins' Giovanny Gallegos: Links up with Minnesota•
-
Giovanny Gallegos: Elects free agency•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Officially headed to waivers•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Jettisoned by St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Returns from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Could return as soon as Thursday•