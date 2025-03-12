Gallegos was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Gallegos made six appearances out of the bullpen during spring training, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six batters over 6.1 innings. The right-hander will now likely begin the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Oklahoma City after signing a minor-league deal with Los Angeles in November.
