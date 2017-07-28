Dayton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a neck injury Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Dayton only returned from the DL last week with a similar issue, but the ailment appears to be lingering, sidelining the reliever yet again. It wasn't the best of returns for the southpaw regardless, as he allowed three earned runs over one inning in his return and then blew his first save of the season three days later against the Twins. Dayton missed two weeks in his prior trip to the disabled list, so he projects to be back in the Dodger bullpen by mid-August.