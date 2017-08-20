Play

Dayton (elbow) is getting a second opinion, as the first scan was unclear, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This is obviously not a great sign. The results of the second opinion should be available in the coming days, and at that point we should know whether or not he will need surgery.

