Dayton will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday to repair his elbow, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Due to the lengthy recovery process associated with Tommy John surgery, Dayton will likely have to miss almost all of the 2018 season. Dayton pitched 23.2 innings over 29 games for the Dodgers in the 2017 campaign, during which he posted a 4.94 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.