Dayton (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Dayton will return to the Dodgers' bullpen after a two-week absence. His 3.63 ERA makes him tough to trust in most fantasy formats, but if anything were to happen to Luis Avilan, he would move up to be the top lefty at manager Dave Roberts' disposal. To make room for him on the active roster, reliever Sergio Romo was designated for assignment.