Dayton (neck) was sent back to Los Angeles for tests after feeling tightness in his elbow Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This is another tough break for Dayton, as the 29-year-old, who has made just two appearances for the Dodgers since the start of July, just can't seem to get healthy. It's unclear how long this issue will set him back in his current rehab from a recurring neck injury, but more should be known once the results of his tests are disclosed.