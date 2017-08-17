Dodgers' Grant Dayton: To begin rehab assignment over weekend
Dayton (neck) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment sometime over the weekend, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Dayton, who has been hampered by a recurring neck injury this summer, is expected to need five minor-league rehab appearances before being ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen. More specifics regarding his rehab assignment will likely be announced before the weekend.
More News
