Dodgers' Grant Dayton: To embark on rehab assignment soon
Dayton (neck) will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Dayton has been plagued by a neck injury multiple times this summer, but he's ready to wrap up his lengthy rehab and rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen for the final months of the season. His rehab assignment will likely be announced in the next week or so.
